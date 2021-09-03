Teen Accused Of Stabbing A Girl 114 Times Appears Confused During Pre-Trial Hearing! "Demons Are Going To Take My Soul"
A Florida teen accused of killing his classmate by stabbing her more than 100 times appeared confused in court this week. Aiden Fucci is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly stabbing of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Fucci is being held in the Duval County Jail in Jacksonville and will be tried as an adult. He has pleaded not guilty. He appeared very confused. At one point, he can be heard talking about demons, saying “Please don’t let the demons take my soul.". Posted By Persist
