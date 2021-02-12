Mariana Velletto - Hold Him Down (Official Video) [Diamond Empire Production Submitted]
Mariana Velletto - is an American singer/songwriter, with a melodic sound, fresh image with an effortless gift of entertaining. The newest member of the Diamond Empire Production family, she was born and raised in Utica, New York, and moved to Los Angeles, Ca when she was 18. With a smooth, lyrical voice that blends R&B and Pop, Mariana is a firm believer in the power of working hard. Mariana spent her summers writing and perfecting her craft. Pulling on her rich Jamaican and Italian (Ja-talian) heritage, while using the influence of her city to produce fresh new music for her fans, Mariana is on a mission to not only make great songs but to completely change the game.
