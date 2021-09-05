Australian Man Shares Crazy Hotel Quarantine Experience ... People Locked Into Rooms For 300+ Hours, Guards Threaten To Gas Them!
From Australia man recording "No air, no leaving the room for 338 hours, second time in my 11 days here someone has totally smashed up there room, babies crying. You go crazy being all alone. Is this really necessary. I myself had 9 negative tests before being denied to quarantine at home and I am vaccinated. Why ? What is the price of Victorians mental health ? does any one actually care ? This guy is threatened to be gassed by authorities if he doesn't calm down". Posted By Persist
