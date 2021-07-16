Who Y'all Got? Loaded Lux & Murda Mook Get Into An Intense Debate Over Who's Going To Win "The LOX vs. Diplomats" Verzuz Battle!

Full Debate: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2owZeW5TJo.
Verzuz announced plans for their next battle to feature a pair of East Coast Hip Hop heavyweight crews when The LOX and The Diplomats rumble into Madison Square Garden on August 3. Who you got winning?. Posted By Persist

