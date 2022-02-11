Flizop, Medz Boss, West Bank Records - Don't Give Up [West Bank Records Submitted]

Produced by Bing Bang Studioz
Label: West Bank Records
Stream/Buy: https://foxfuse.net/wbrwestbank

Follow:
Flizop: https://instagram.com/flizop_
Medz Boss: https://www.instagram.com/medzboss_official/
West Bank Records: https://www.instagram.com/wbrecords1/
Bing Bang Studioz: https://instagram.com/bingbangstudioz
Studio Impact Productionz: https://instagram.com/studioimpact_productionz

#Flizop #MedzBoss #WestBankRecords #StCroix #VirginIslands #VI #VITrap #trinidad #dancehall #StudioImpact

https://vevo.ly/RDh2hU

