Flizop, Medz Boss, West Bank Records - Don't Give Up [West Bank Records Submitted]
Produced by Bing Bang Studioz
Label: West Bank Records
Stream/Buy: https://foxfuse.net/wbrwestbank
Follow:
Flizop: https://instagram.com/flizop_
Medz Boss: https://www.instagram.com/medzboss_official/
West Bank Records: https://www.instagram.com/wbrecords1/
Bing Bang Studioz: https://instagram.com/bingbangstudioz
Studio Impact Productionz: https://instagram.com/studioimpact_productionz
#Flizop #MedzBoss #WestBankRecords #StCroix #VirginIslands #VI #VITrap #trinidad #dancehall #StudioImpact
https://vevo.ly/RDh2hU
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS