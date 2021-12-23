Amazon Delivery Driver Rescues Teen Girl And Her Puppy From A VIcious Pitbull Attack In Las Vegas!

An Amazon delivery driver came to the rescue of a 19-year-old and her dog as the two were being attacked by a larger dog in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 13.



Michael Ray’s Ring camera recorded this video of his 19-year-old daughter, Lauren, and 9-year-old dog, Max. Ray told Storyful he is a real estate agent and was out showing homes at the time.



“My Ring alert went off and I watched the entire situation unfold in front of me,” he said.



The video shows Lauren greeting the unknown dog when her own dog, Max, runs out of the house. The larger dog starts to attack Max, who Lauren quickly picks up. When Lauren began screaming for help the Amazon driver leapt into action and helped Lauren and Max escape into the house.



In the original Facebook post, Ray showed his gratitude to the Amazon driver, writing, “She could have easily stayed back, she saw how aggressive the dog was, but came flying in to help without a thought of her own well-being. Plus her telling the dog he was a bad dog at the end of the video is classic!”



According to local news outlet KVVU-TV, the Ray family were able to track down the Amazon driver and thank her with a bouquet of flowers. Posted by JR