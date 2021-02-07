Whole Family Came Out Fighting: Car Thief Shoots At Homeowners While Stealing Their Car From Their Driveway!
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A woman shot her 9mm handgun at the owners of a car she was stealing out of their driveway on Feb. 2, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports.
At approximately 7:33 a.m., a 2010 black Volvo XC60, driven by a Hispanic male, pulled in front of a house, and a Hispanic female exited. She was wearing a red zip-up hoodie over a black tank top, gray cropped pants, and a large silver necklace.
She got into the driver’s seat of a 2009 silver Mercedes C300 and when the owners confronted her, there was a struggle, according to ACSO. The suspect then fired a shot from the 9mm pistol and successfully drove away in the vehicle, ACSO reports. Posted by JR
