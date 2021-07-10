Hold Up: Australian Police Arrest Man For Reportedly Not Wearing His Mask Properly!
New South Wales police inspected 87 businesses and issued 51 warnings and eight fines on the first day of a compliance “crackdown” in Sydney’s south-western suburbs targeting people breaching Covid lockdown rules. This man was a custodian cleaning up, working alone, with a mask on, but police decided to harass him because his mask was not tight enough. The man was never within 20 feet of another human but police took a hard line nontheless. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS