"Give Up The Watch" Dude Gets Robbed For His $15,000 Rolex Watch At Gunpoint After Getting Into A Car Accident!
CALIFORNIA — New video shows the moment a man was robbed from his 15K Rolex watch following a fender bender in Sherman Oaks.
LAPD detectives said a man got out of his car following a minor collision near the corner of Van Nuys Blvd. and Husto at around 1:40pm Monday, when two people in the other vehicle assaulted him, robbing his watch at gunpoint.
The victim, identified only as Paul, believes he became a target after the suspects saw the watch on his wrist, which was visible through his car’s open window. Posted by JR
