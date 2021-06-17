Legendary Sniper Shoots Gun Out of Suicidal Man's Hand!

Back in 1993, swat sniper and Vietnam veteran Mike Plumb took an amazing shot that blew the gun out of a suicidal man's hand in Columbus, OH without leaving the gunman with so much as a scratch. You can see the disbelief and "Well, sh*t" reverberate through the man's body as he realizes he's out of a handgun and out of options. Posted By Ghost

