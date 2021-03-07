Terrible: Cowards Violently Assault & Rob 67-Year-Old Asian Man At Laundromat In Chinatown, San Francisco Laundromat!

According to SFPD documents, the three attackers may also be tied to multiple auto burglaries. There is a $2,500 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest.



Just days after new safety efforts were launched in San Francisco's Chinatown, video is surfacing of a shocking attack targeting an older man in a laundromat on the Nob Hill/Chinatown border.



Surveillance video shows the terrifying moments a 67-year-old customer is attacked by three people in a laundromat around 10 p.m. on Feb. 23.



The man is ambushed, dragged to the ground and robbed of several hundred dollars -- all in a matter of about 45 seconds.



"It's so hard to watch...an old man shoved down like that is so helpless," says the woman, who is equally shocked as several other citizens in the area.



This attack comes shortly after increased patrols in San Francisco's Chinatown on the heels of a number of attacks in Oakland's Chinatown. Posted By Ghost