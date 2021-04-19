Respect: They Witnessed This Car Flip On Its Side In Stamford, CT And Sprang Into Action Pulling An Elderly Man To Safety!
A car flipped over yesterday right next to the softball fields leaving an elderly man trapped in his vehicle. Without hesitation everyone from the fields ran over to rescue the man.
Video Credit:
LFG/Lock City Legends
IG @LFG/Lock City Legends
FB LFG/Lock City Legends
Posted By Joe
