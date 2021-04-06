Here We Go: New Double Mutant Coronavirus Variant From India Found In California For First Time!

Just as California seemed to be on the verge of truly turning the Covid-19 corner, the Stanford Clinical Virology Lab confirmed a case of an emerging variant that originated in India. The development is concerning because, for the first time, it combines worrisome mutations from separate, so-called variants of concern. Posted By Persist

