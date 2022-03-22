Well Damn: Florida Trooper Gets Punched During Traffic Stop!

BROKEN? 7,756 views

Dashcam video showed the dramatic encounter between the trooper and 24-year-old Alexander Hernandez Delgado, who was walking along I-4 just west of exit 5 when he was stopped. Delgado told the trooper he was an artist and was recently kicked out of his mother’s house. The video then shows Delgado pull away and throw a punch at the trooper’s face. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS

RECOMMENDED STREAMERS