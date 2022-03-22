Well Damn: Florida Trooper Gets Punched During Traffic Stop!
Dashcam video showed the dramatic encounter between the trooper and 24-year-old Alexander Hernandez Delgado, who was walking along I-4 just west of exit 5 when he was stopped. Delgado told the trooper he was an artist and was recently kicked out of his mother’s house. The video then shows Delgado pull away and throw a punch at the trooper’s face. Posted By Persist
