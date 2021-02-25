Memphis R&B Artist Charged w/Attempted Murder, Get Co-Sign By Rick Ross “I Put A Mill Ticket On Him” [Label Submitted]

BROKEN? 16,997 views

Memphis 1st R&B Male Artist “Champagne Yo” release first music video “Toast Up” from debut album “The Preachers Kid”

Instagram: @Champagne_Yo
Twitter: @Champagne__Yo
Snapchat: @djyo_mmg
Facebook: Champagne Yo

For Booking & Features: 901-337-9895
or [email protected]

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-preachers-kid/1553110496

Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6gNdJIjqbcCWlVFgMmp1qE

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS