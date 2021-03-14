When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong: Bodycam Footage Shows Galveston Woman Getting Arrested In A Bank For Refusing To Wear A Mask!
Just a day after Texas rolled back COVID-19 restrictions, including those mandating face coverings in public, a woman's arrest has emerged stemming from her refusal to wear a mask.
Body camera footage released by Galveston police shows officers confronting the woman inside a Bank of America branch.
Police identified the woman as 65-year-old Terry White, who was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest and criminal trespass. Officers added she sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Posted By Joe
