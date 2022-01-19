Somebody Said He Ain't Been The Same Since Verzuz.. Cam'ron Shows Off His New Teeth & Fans Are Going In!
Some were joking that the video isn't even of Cam'ron. "Now who Daddy teeth Camron done stole… they done Gucci Maned my boy," one person commented. Another wrote, "Nigga ain’t been right since Jada smoked them in the Garden and Cam got booed trying to freestyle." Others dragged another Dipset member into the roasting session, Juelz Santana, who fans nicknamed "Chewelz" for apparently missing a few teeth.
Posted by Joe
