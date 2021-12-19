Tyron Woodley Speaks Out After Fight With Jake Paul! "Put Some Respect On His Name"
Tyron Woodley speaks out after losing to Jake Paul in their rematch. Jake Paul needed just one devastating right hand that absolutely blasted Woodley, sending the former UFC champion face first down to the canvas. The fight was stopped immediately as referee Christopher Young called for medical personnel to check on Woodley, who eventually got back to his feet. Posted By Persist
