Tyron Woodley Speaks Out After Fight With Jake Paul! "Put Some Respect On His Name"

BROKEN? 1,582 views

Tyron Woodley speaks out after losing to Jake Paul in their rematch. Jake Paul needed just one devastating right hand that absolutely blasted Woodley, sending the former UFC champion face first down to the canvas. The fight was stopped immediately as referee Christopher Young called for medical personnel to check on Woodley, who eventually got back to his feet. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS