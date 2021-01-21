President Biden Signs Executive Orders On COVID-19 Mask Mandate, Promote Racial Equity, Rejoining Paris Accord & More!
Biden signed more than a dozen executive actions Wednesday in the Oval Office just hours after arriving at the White House after having been sworn in as the 46th president, including measures to rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change, repeal Trump's restrictions on travel from several Muslim-majority countries, stop construction of the Southern border wall and mandate the wearing of masks on federal property. Posted By Persist
