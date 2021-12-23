"Your Mother's A B-. I'ma Bury You When I See You" Maino Wants To Put Hands On Former 9-Tr3way Blood OG, Snow Billy, After Talking Down On His Name!
"Snow Billy vs. Maino Clubhouse altercation video sees the the former Nine-Trey Bloods leader confronting Maino.
In the past, we’ve seen Snow Billy as the bodyguard for some of your favorite rappers and celebrities in the game, as he’s been one of the most respected individuals from New York.
However, that all changed when he was shot in the head and ended a lot of friendships within Tr3yway and their affiliates. For whatever reason, Maino was questioned for his upcoming collaborative project, which is entitled the Lobby Boyz" - MicHype
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS