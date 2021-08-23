Spider-Man: No Way Home (Teaser Trailer)
The first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally been revealed, showing Peter Parker, Doctor Strange, and some other familiar faces. While we don't actually see him, we do get a little laugh from a voice that sounds very much like Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin alongside a green bomb and a spark of electricity that could signify the return of Jamie Foxx's Electro, etc. Posted By Persist
