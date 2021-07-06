Dangerous Rob And Playya 1000 Featuring Malachi Da Sauce God-For Black Wall Street [Unsigned Artist]
https://smarturl.it/dq4y33 Stream "For Black Wall Street" everywhere www.blackstreetmusic.com
Tulsa Hip Hop Legends Dangerous Rob, Playya 1000 and Malachi celebrate the spirit of Greenwood and the legacy of Black Wall Street highlighting today's community of North Tulsa. Single from the forthcoming 1921...The Black Wall Street Music Project.
Filmed on location in the Greenwood District known as Black Wall Street. Directed by: James Kline
Follow us on Instagram
@dangerous_rob
@Playya1000
@malachisupaflyyy
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS