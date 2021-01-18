Inside Apple's iPhone Factory In China!
Last month it emerged that Apple, the most valuable company in the world and supposedly an icon of squeaky-clean progressive values, brushed aside allegations of labour within its key Chinese supply chain. The suggestion is that a big Apple supplier named Suyin Electronics employed workers as young as 14, in the interests of keeping up with the ferocious appetite for Apple goods in the west. Apple chided Suyin, but maintained ties for months and even years afterwards. With new allegations like this, and a spate of associated with the brand’s manufacturing base over the years, we thought it was time we put on our lanyards and take a peek inside an iPhone factory in China. Inside An iPhone Factory in China. Posted By PSmooth
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS