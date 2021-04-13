Who's Schooling These Teachers? Another Teacher Gets Put On Blast Over A Racist Lesson At A Houston, Texas High School!

BROKEN? 8,789 views

"A Spring Branch ISD teacher has been placed on administrative leave and the district is apologizing for a slide she shared with a class on Monday that included a racist term. A picture of the slide, which was shared on social media, read, "How is the word '(expletive)' complicated? How has it changed?" This was part of a "warm-up" activity in English class at Stratford High School in west Houston." - ABC13
Posted by Thrillz

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS