Wild: Armed Suspect Gets Taken Down By K-9 & Proceeds To Bite Its Ear!
Branden Richter was located in the backyard of the home and when he saw K-9 Cpl. Donahue, he attempted to flee. K-9 Cpl. Donahue utilized his K-9 partner Scout to apprehend Richter, but during the apprehension, Richter pulled a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun and began to violently resist K-9 Cpl. He then bites the K-9's ear during the struggle. Posted By Persist
