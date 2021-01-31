Meanwhile In New Orleans: Doorbell Camera Captures Shootout In Broad Daylight!
A shootout occurred in the St. Roch neighborhood earlier this week that was caught on doorbell camera. The men duck and take cover. Two of them pull guns and return fire. Some of the bullets hit a short-term rental down the street. One round went through a side window another shattered glass in the front of the house. Posted By Persist
