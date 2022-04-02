Martin's 'MC Lyte' Joke Resurfaces... Reminding Fans That He Was Savage In His Prime!
"Longtime funnyman and Hollywood movie star Martin Lawrence took to social media this week, amid the ongoing Oscar chatter, to remind fans that far worse limits have been crossed onstage. According to Martin, that’s long before Chris Rock took jabs at Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, which resulted in the slap heard around the world, handed down by 94th-Annual Academy Award winner Will Smith.
“Once I get on stage, I’m like a kid in a candy store,” the 56-year-old chuckled in a vintage clip posted to his Instagram account on Thursday, March 31. “Being able to say what I want– I push the American thang to the limit,” the former “Def Comedy Jam” host added. “Don’t know any other way!” he captioned the post." - Yahoo News
