3 Florida Teens Kill 18-Year-Old Classmate Afte Setting Him Up With Sex... All Because He Slept With A Teen's Ex-Girlfriend!
"Two teenage girls and a teenage boy are facing charges in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Dwight "DJ" Grant in Miramar, Florida.
Andre Clements III, 17, Christie Parisienne, 17, and Jaslyn Smith, 16, were taken into the custody of the Broward County's Department of Juvenile Justice on Monday after they appeared in court on Sunday.
Grant was lured from his apartment with the promise of sex and stabbed to death with a sword in a murder plot hatched by the three teens, according to Local 10." - Local10 News
