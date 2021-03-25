Sesame Street Brings On 2 New Black Characters To Educate Kids On Race & Racism!
"“Sesame Street” is making it clear they see color and it’s definitely something the show is celebrating. The longstanding popular children’s program has introduced two new Black characters to help explain racial differences to children.
Sesame Street is tackling racial disparities head-on in its “Coming Together” initiative, including “The ABCs of Racial Literacy,” which openly discusses the kinds of things saying “I don’t see color” avoids - CNN
