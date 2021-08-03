Well Damn: Anti-Vaxxer Goes Off On Orange County Supervisor! "Go Back To Vietnam"
Anti-vaccine activists have attended meetings of the Orange County Board of Supervisors to rail against shots, mask requirements and stay-at-home orders, likening them to decrees issued under Nazi or Communist regimes. One speaker blasted Vietnam’s COVID quarantine policies and said to Andrew Do "go the fuck back to Vietnam". Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS