Whoa: Cat Jumps From The 5th Floor Of Burning Building And Runs Away Like Nothing Happened!
(CNN) A Chicago cat used up at least one of its nine lives on Thursday when it leaped from the fifth story of a burning building, bounced off the ground and casually walked away.
Fire crews were attending a small blaze in the city's Englewood neighborhood and were filming the building's exterior when the feline made its great escape. Posted by JR
