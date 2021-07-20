Jeff Bezos Thanks Customers & Amazon Employees For Paying For His Space Flight + Gives $100M To Van Jones!
"Jeff Bezos hugs Van Jones, founder of Dream Corps, on Tuesday after announcing a $200 million award to him and chef José Andrés for charities of their choice...
Amazon now employs nearly 1.3 million workers, the majority of them scanning and packing goods in warehouses. In 2018, Amazon was among the first major corporations to raise its starting wage to $15 an hour, and its public relations team has fought the perception of the company as a low-wage employer. In 2020, the company reported that its median wage was $29,007 a year." - NPR
Posted by Thrillz
