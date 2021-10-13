High School Student Gets Arrested For Not Wearing A Mask & Refusing To Leave!
Sixteen-year-old Grace Smith refused to comply with her high school’s mask mandate in Laramie, Wyoming, and was suspended. She attempted to go to class but was not allowed inside without a mask. She refused to wear a mask and and refused to leave school so cops were called and Grace was arrested for trespassing. Posted By Persist
