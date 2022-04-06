Wildin: Woman In Hummer Strikes Police Cruisers & Reportedly Injures 7 Officers During Chase!

A woman in a Hummer crashed into police cruisers and injured seven officers during a long, destructive car chase Sunday in Connecticut. The driver was captured after she wrecked the large SUV in Monroe, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) away from where the pursuit began in Waterbury. Hannah Casperson, 25, of Brookfield, was wanted in connection with dozens of car break-ins and other thefts. Posted By Persist

