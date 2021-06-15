Flipped The Script: Fox Reporter Blasts Network Live On Air, Says She Will Be Whistleblowing On How They Muzzle The Truth!
Houston Fox 26 reporter Ivory Hecker on Monday went off script during a 5 p.m. broadcast, alleging that she is being muzzled by the network and will release secret recordings of "what goes on behind the scenes at Fox."
The reporter said on air that she sent the recordings to the conservative activist group Project Veritas. In an email to the Chronicle, the group confirmed they obtained audio from Hecker and intend to publish the material on Tuesday night. Posted by JR
