"I Can't Breathe" California Cop Kneels On Handcuffed Father's Neck Until He Dies Screaming That He Can't Breathe!
"A California father's harrowing final moments have emerged in harrowing police footage showing him scream 'I can't breathe' while dying as he was held face-down on the ground so cops could extract a blood sample.
Edward Bronstein, 38, died on March 31, 2020, less than two months before George Floyd was killed by police in Minnesota, after an altercation during his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.
He was pulled over for a DUI, but taken to a police station after refusing to give a blood sample, which his family says was due to a fear of needles. Bronstein began wailing with fear after being pinned to the ground face-down shortly afterwards, and died shortly afterwards, with efforts to revive him proving unsuccessful." - Fox11
