She Ain't Loyal: Australian Wife Had Her Husband Sent To A Mental Health Facility For His COVID-19 Beliefs! "Please Pray For Me"
An Australian husband and father, was taken against his will from his own home and was sent to a mental health facility for a psychological assessment because of his views on COVID-19. His wife (a pharmacist) was the one who called the authorities on him when he wouldn't change his views. Posted By Persist
