Lucky: Michigan Woman Wins Big After Checking Her Spam Folder!
A Michigan woman got a surprise when she checked her email spam folder and found a message she’d won a $3 million Mega Millions prize from the Michigan Lottery. Spears said she was looking for an unrelated item in her junk mail when she found the message. Spears said she plans to share with her family and retire earlier than she had planned. Posted By Persist
