TF? Kris Jenner Says She Once Had Sex While Young Khloé Hid Under The Bed!

BROKEN? 20,283 views

Skip to 4:00 mark. Kris Jenner revealed to Ellen that when Khloé was 10, a hide-and-seek game led to her hiding under her mom's bed for a long time, and Kris had no idea. In fact, she and her then-husband, Caitlyn Jenner, had a little "hanky-panky," all while Khloé and her friend were still in the room – resulting in a traumatizing incident for everyone. Posted by Abdul

