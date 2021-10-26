The Rise Of Money Launderers On Snapchat And Instagram!
Gangs are always looking for new ways to launder their money, and in cities like London, Birmingham and Manchester, using money mules has become one of their favorite methods. Young and vulnerable people are convinced by criminals, often on social media, to let them use their personal bank accounts to receive and send on their illicit earnings. However, there can be serious consequences for those who get involved, from being locked out of the financial system, to even serving time in prison. This crime is still massively under-reported, which in part is what leaves many young people so vulnerable.
Posted by Joe
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS