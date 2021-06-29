Of Course: UFO's Seen By Navy Pilots Still A Mystery After Investigation Is Done!
The government released a long-awaited report on more than 140 sightings of what it called unidentified aerial phenomena, but the investigation didn’t offer much information. The report by the Office of National Intelligence states there is no evidence that the objects came from outer space or that they are a technological breakthrough by a rival nation. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS