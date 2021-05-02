Woah: Toxic Waste Dump Site Twice The Size Of Manhattan Discovered In Pacific Ocean!

A massive underwater toxic waste site has long been suspected off the Southern California shore, since industrial companies used the ocean as a dumping ground until 1972. Now marine scientists have identified over 25,000 barrels they believe contain the toxic chemical "DDT" in the Pacific Ocean. Stephanie Sy talks to David Valentine, a UC Santa Barbara professor of microbiology, about the barrels. Posted By Ghost

