NYPD Officer Saves Stabbing Victim's Life By Using A Potato Chip Bag And Tape!
Officer Ronald Kennedy responded to a reported stabbing in the 28th precinct on Lenox Avenue back on July 7. Bodycam video shows Kennedy rush to a man's aid with significant blood on his chest. "Go get me a bag of potato chips right now," the officer is heard shouting in the video. "Go in there and get me tape," he commands to someone nearby. Kennedy lies the victim flat on the ground with the help of others and uses the empty chip bag and tape to stop the bleeding. EMS responded moments later and transported the victim to the hospital. The officer is being credited for saving the man's life. Posted By Persist
