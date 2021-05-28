He Wildin.. Knicks Fan Spits Over 50 Cent And Hits Trae Young In The Back Of The Neck, Gets Banned From Madison Square Garden!

The New York Knicks said they have banned a fan who spit on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young on Wednesday night during Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. The Knicks released a statement Thursday afternoon.



"We investigated the matter and determined that this patron, who is not a season ticket holder, did indeed spit on Trae Young, and for that reason, he is now banned from The Garden indefinitely. We apologize to Trae and the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for this fan's behavior. This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue. We have turned the information over to the appropriate authorities," the team said.



Young, however, has declined to press charges against the fan. "We appreciate the Garden's response to the incident, and Trae's focus remains on his teammates and Game 3," Young's agent, Omar Wilkes, said.

Posted By Joe