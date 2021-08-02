Youtuber, Chris Chan, Arrested After Forcing Himself On His 79yr Old Mother With Dementia! (Footage Of The Arrest)
"On Sunday, Chan, a 39-year-old whose real name is Christine Weston Chandler, was charged with engaging in sexual intercourse with her 79-year-old mother. Incestual sex of this kind is a Class 5 felony in Virginia.
Incestual sex between consenting adults is illegal in all but three U.S. states: New Jersey, Ohio and Rhode Island. Ohio also allows incestual marriage between adults, while New Jersey and Rhode Island do not."
The age of consent is 16 in New Jersey, Ohio and Rhode Island. Thus, anyone above that age may have consensual sex with older adult relatives." - Newsweek
