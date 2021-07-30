IG Influencer Pleads Guilty For Stealing 24 Million Then Bragging About It On Instagram!
"A Nigerian Instagram influencer who goes by the username "Hushpuppi" has pleaded guilty to money laundering and defrauding a Qatari businessman of $1.1m.
A high-ranking Nigerian police officer, Abba Kyari, is also being investigated by the FBI for his involvement in the Hushpuppi fraud case" - CNN
