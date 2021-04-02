Security Footage Shows George Floyd Apparently High & Acting Erratically Inside Store Before His Death!
George Floyd “appeared to be high” when he handed over a counterfeit $20 bill in a Minneapolis convenience store, a clerk testified Wednesday — as never-before-seen surveillance footage shows him acting peculiar moments before his fatal confrontation with police. Posted By Ghost
