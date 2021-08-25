Saints Row (Reboot) (Game Trailer)

BROKEN? 15,347 views

Saints Row is the next video game series to get a reboot. Developer Volition has announced that the newest title, which is just called Saints Row, is scheduled to be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC on February 25th, 2022. The game takes place in Santo Ileso, a city inspired by the American Southwest, and a CGI trailer showed off gritty desert roads, a Las Vegas-like district, and more. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS