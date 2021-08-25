Saints Row (Reboot) (Game Trailer)
Saints Row is the next video game series to get a reboot. Developer Volition has announced that the newest title, which is just called Saints Row, is scheduled to be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC on February 25th, 2022. The game takes place in Santo Ileso, a city inspired by the American Southwest, and a CGI trailer showed off gritty desert roads, a Las Vegas-like district, and more. Posted By Persist
