Wild: Austin Police Officers Rescue Man From Truck Engulfed In Flames!

A man was taken to a local hospital after he was trapped inside a vehicle that burst into flames in the parking lot of The Enclave apartments in south Austin. Two Austin police officers â Chandler Carrera and Eddie Pineda â sprung into action in an attempt to save the manâs life, arriving at the scene just before fire crews. Posted By Persist

