Anti-Lockdown Protester Gets Taken Down By Toronto Police For Not Following 'Stay At Home' Orders!
Protesters have gathered in downtown Toronto for weeks now, demanding an end to COVID-19 lockdown mandates that are crippling the economy with rampant joblessness and business closures. Torontonians have expressed their willingness to fight these measures through weekly protests in Yonge-Dundas Square, many of which have resulted in arrests, fines and scuffles with police. Via News.Rebel. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS